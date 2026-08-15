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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Soni Medicare reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.20 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Soni Medicare reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.20 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:01 AM IST
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Sales decline 37.50% to Rs 4.55 crore

Net Loss of Soni Medicare reported to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 37.50% to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.557.28 -38 OPM %-14.731.24 -PBDT-1.06-0.16 -563 PBT-1.19-0.29 -310 NP-1.20-0.29 -314

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:01 AM IST

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