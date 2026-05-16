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Sonu Infratech consolidated net profit declines 12.57% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales decline 0.90% to Rs 90.06 crore

Net profit of Sonu Infratech declined 12.57% to Rs 4.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.90% to Rs 90.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.03% to Rs 13.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.85% to Rs 193.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 170.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales90.0690.88 -1 193.88170.30 14 OPM %9.7610.18 -15.1614.12 - PBDT7.787.74 1 23.4919.16 23 PBT6.357.09 -10 17.5914.85 18 NP4.595.25 -13 13.0311.04 18

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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