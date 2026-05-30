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Sophia Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:38 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Sophia Exports reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 36.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales00.50 -100 0.320.50 -36 OPM %0-10.00 --68.75-36.00 - PBDT-0.26-0.21 -24 0.07-0.18 LP PBT-0.26-0.21 -24 0.07-0.18 LP NP-0.31-0.43 28 0.02-0.46 LP

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

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