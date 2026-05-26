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Source Industries (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
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Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Source Industries (India) remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 671.43% to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.330.11 200 0.540.07 671 OPM %6.0672.73 -16.67-214.29 - PBDT0.050.08 -38 0.12-0.15 LP PBT0.050.08 -38 0.12-0.15 LP NP0.060.06 0 0.12-0.15 LP

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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