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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements standalone net profit rises 17.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements standalone net profit rises 17.46% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:07 PM IST
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Sales rise 77.02% to Rs 21.42 crore

Net profit of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements rose 17.46% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 77.02% to Rs 21.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales21.4212.10 77 OPM %5.6010.33 -PBDT1.101.10 0 PBT1.000.85 18 NP0.740.63 17

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:07 PM IST

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