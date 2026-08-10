Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements standalone net profit rises 17.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 77.02% to Rs 21.42 croreNet profit of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements rose 17.46% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 77.02% to Rs 21.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales21.4212.10 77 OPM %5.6010.33 -PBDT1.101.10 0 PBT1.000.85 18 NP0.740.63 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content