Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements standalone net profit rises 17.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 77.02% to Rs 21.42 crore

Net profit of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements rose 17.46% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 77.02% to Rs 21.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.21.4212.105.6010.331.101.101.000.850.740.63

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