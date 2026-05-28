Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements standalone net profit rises 96.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.86% to Rs 21.03 crore

Net profit of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements rose 96.83% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.86% to Rs 21.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.24% to Rs 3.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 56.68% to Rs 70.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.