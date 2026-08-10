Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchFinancial FreedomMilk prices Increase in MaharashtraQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPOAmarnath Yatra suspendedQuit India Movement AnniversaryOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / South Asian Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

South Asian Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net Loss of South Asian Enterprises reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.080.04 100 OPM %-137.50-275.00 -PBDT-0.07-0.06 -17 PBT-0.07-0.06 -17 NP-0.07-0.06 -17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Photon Capital Advisors reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Affle 3i consolidated net profit rises 21.74% in the June 2026 quarter

PNC Infratech consolidated net profit declines 23.05% in the June 2026 quarter

BSEL ALGO consolidated net profit rises 760.00% in the June 2026 quarter

IMP Powers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Next Story