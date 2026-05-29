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South India Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.57 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
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Sales rise 21.09% to Rs 113.99 crore

Net profit of South India Paper Mills reported to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.09% to Rs 113.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 10.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 9.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.47% to Rs 433.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 369.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales113.9994.14 21 433.81369.31 17 OPM %13.236.42 -11.665.81 - PBDT10.271.25 722 31.002.91 965 PBT6.10-2.92 LP 14.35-13.66 LP NP4.57-2.26 LP 10.74-9.64 LP

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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