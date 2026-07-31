South India Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 408.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 117.58 croreNet profit of South India Paper Mills rose 408.16% to Rs 4.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 117.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 106.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales117.58106.89 10 OPM %12.979.74 -PBDT10.845.46 99 PBT6.661.31 408 NP4.980.98 408
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