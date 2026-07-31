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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / South India Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 408.16% in the June 2026 quarter

South India Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 408.16% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 117.58 crore

Net profit of South India Paper Mills rose 408.16% to Rs 4.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 117.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 106.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales117.58106.89 10 OPM %12.979.74 -PBDT10.845.46 99 PBT6.661.31 408 NP4.980.98 408

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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