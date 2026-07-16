South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 17.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 11.23% to Rs 2627.81 croreNet profit of South Indian Bank rose 17.22% to Rs 377.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 322.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 11.23% to Rs 2627.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2362.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income2627.812362.44 11 OPM %65.8756.78 -PBDT507.50433.24 17 PBT507.50433.24 17 NP377.66322.17 17
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