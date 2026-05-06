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South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 18.98% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Total Operating Income rise 7.84% to Rs 2559.48 crore

Net profit of South Indian Bank rose 18.98% to Rs 407.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 342.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 7.84% to Rs 2559.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2373.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.71% to Rs 1455.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1303.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 4.60% to Rs 9846.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9413.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income2559.482373.44 8 9846.509413.31 5 OPM %70.5258.65 -64.5662.38 - PBDT546.53459.25 19 1956.511757.07 11 PBT546.53459.25 19 1956.511757.07 11 NP407.40342.41 19 1455.641303.10 12

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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