South Indian Bank Q4 gross advances grow 11% YoY

The private lender said that its gross advances jumped 11.44% to Rs 80,337 crore as of 31 March 2024 as against Rs 72,092 crore as of 31 March 2023.

The bank's gross advances rose 3.41% last quarter over Rs 80,337 crore as of 31 March 2024.

The bank's total deposits stood at Rs 1,01,929 crore as of 31 March 2024, recording a growth 11.21% year on year (YoY) and 2.79% quarter on quarter (QoQ).

CASA stood at Rs 32,654 crore as of 31 March 2024, up 8.03% YoY and rose 3.56% QoQ. CASA ratio declined 94 bps to 32.04% in Q4 FY24 from 32.98% in Q4 FY23 and 31.80% in Q3 FY24.

South Indian Bank is a leading Kerala-based private sector bank with a nationwide presence.

The banks standalone net profit stood at Rs 305.36 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 102.75 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Total income of the bank increased 41.44% YoY to Rs 2,636.50 crore during the quarter.

