Home / Markets / Capital Market News / South Indian Bank Q4 gross advances grow 11% YoY

South Indian Bank Q4 gross advances grow 11% YoY

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The private lender said that its gross advances jumped 11.44% to Rs 80,337 crore as of 31 March 2024 as against Rs 72,092 crore as of 31 March 2023.

The bank's gross advances rose 3.41% last quarter over Rs 80,337 crore as of 31 March 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The bank's total deposits stood at Rs 1,01,929 crore as of 31 March 2024, recording a growth 11.21% year on year (YoY) and 2.79% quarter on quarter (QoQ).

CASA stood at Rs 32,654 crore as of 31 March 2024, up 8.03% YoY and rose 3.56% QoQ. CASA ratio declined 94 bps to 32.04% in Q4 FY24 from 32.98% in Q4 FY23 and 31.80% in Q3 FY24.

South Indian Bank is a leading Kerala-based private sector bank with a nationwide presence.

The banks standalone net profit stood at Rs 305.36 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 102.75 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Total income of the bank increased 41.44% YoY to Rs 2,636.50 crore during the quarter.

The scrip slipped 3.72% to currently trade at Rs 28.24 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Limit for Ways and Means Advances for first half of FY25 will be Rs 150000 crore

Market advances for 4th day; Nifty settles above 22,000 level

Market advances in early trade; Nifty above 22,450 mark

Sonata Software - International Services Revenue grew by 4.6 per cent QoQ (40 per cent YoY) in USD, and Domestic Gross Contribution grew by 16.5 per cent YoY in INR

Sonata Software - International Services Revenue grew by 3.5% QoQ (38.3% YoY) in USD; Domestic Gross Contribution grew by 14.2% QoQ (25.8% YoY) in INR

Dabur India Ltd up for five straight sessions

NTPC Ltd gains for fifth session

MRF Ltd soars 0.12%, rises for fifth straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd spurts 0.89%, up for five straight sessions

Barometers turn rangebound, broader market outperforms

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story