South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit rises 289.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 53.36% to Rs 61.68 crore

Net profit of South West Pinnacle Exploration rose 289.17% to Rs 9.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.36% to Rs 61.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.61.6840.2224.1914.4014.965.2411.903.109.342.40

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