Home / Markets / Capital Market News / South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit rises 30.63% in the March 2026 quarter

South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit rises 30.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 5.23% to Rs 77.70 crore

Net profit of South West Pinnacle Exploration rose 30.63% to Rs 13.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.23% to Rs 77.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 101.03% to Rs 33.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.79% to Rs 243.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 180.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales77.7073.84 5 243.02180.30 35 OPM %26.2320.84 -24.0018.57 - PBDT20.0015.06 33 54.9830.98 77 PBT16.7812.88 30 43.5321.38 104 NP13.059.99 31 33.0316.43 101

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.63 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 10.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Aarti Industries consolidated net profit rises 42.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Antelopus Selan Energy standalone net profit rises 157.65% in the March 2026 quarter

KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 25.50% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 05 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story