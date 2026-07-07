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South West Pinnacle Exploration receives extension in contract from Reliance Industries

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Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
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Contract value extended by Rs 166.82 cr

South West Pinnacle Exploration (SWPE) has received the extension of contract from Reliance Industries (RIL) for imparting services of CBM Production in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The aggregate value of extended contract including GST is Rs 166.82 crore.

The awarded work is expected to start fetching revenue from second quarter of FY 2026-27 itself as required machines and equipment with trained manpower and other resources are already in place there and no additional assets are needed to be deployed to execute this contract.

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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