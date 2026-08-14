Southern Gas standalone net profit rises 90.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.84% to Rs 8.08 crore

Net profit of Southern Gas rose 90.00% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.84% to Rs 8.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8.087.2914.3610.971.451.061.060.650.760.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News