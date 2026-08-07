Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.45% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net Loss of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.45% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.320.22-146.88-68.18-0.49-0.12-0.49-0.13-0.50-0.10

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