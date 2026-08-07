Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.45% to Rs 0.32 croreNet Loss of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.45% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.320.22 45 OPM %-146.88-68.18 -PBDT-0.49-0.12 -308 PBT-0.49-0.13 -277 NP-0.50-0.10 -400
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