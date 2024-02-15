Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 62.88% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 27.54% to Rs 504.49 crore

Net profit of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation declined 62.88% to Rs 33.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 89.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 27.54% to Rs 504.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 696.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.504.49696.2411.0913.9961.41101.2151.9390.4333.2889.66

