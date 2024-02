Sovereign Diamonds standalone net profit rises 95.65% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 16.37% to Rs 7.18 crore

Net profit of Sovereign Diamonds rose 95.65% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 16.37% to Rs 7.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.7.186.1714.6211.990.740.440.610.320.450.23

