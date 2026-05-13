SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Prateek Yadav dies at 38

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, died on Wednesday at the age of 38.

Prateek reportedly fell ill suddenly and was rushed to a civil hospital in Lucknow in the early hours of the day, where he was declared dead. A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted at King Georges Medical University to ascertain the exact cause of death. Preliminary observations reportedly found no external injury marks on the body.

Prateek was the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife Sadhna. He was also the stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav.