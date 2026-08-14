SPA Capital Services standalone net profit rises 405.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.65% to Rs 10.30 crore

Net profit of SPA Capital Services rose 405.26% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.65% to Rs 10.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.10.3010.694.763.841.370.341.290.250.960.19

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