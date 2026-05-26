Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Space Incubatrics Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.70 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Space Incubatrics Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.70 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 10.63 crore

Net loss of Space Incubatrics Technologies reported to Rs 9.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 10.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 30.73 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10.630 0 30.730 0 OPM %-89.460 --0.750 - PBDT-9.700.07 PL -0.36-0.08 -350 PBT-9.700.05 PL -0.37-0.13 -185 NP-9.700.05 PL -0.37-0.13 -185

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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