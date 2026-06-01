Spacenet Enterprises India consolidated net profit rises 1.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.86% to Rs 45.26 crore

Net profit of Spacenet Enterprises India rose 1.75% to Rs 4.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.86% to Rs 45.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.16% to Rs 16.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.98% to Rs 194.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 157.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.