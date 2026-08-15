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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Spacenet Enterprises India consolidated net profit rises 236.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Spacenet Enterprises India consolidated net profit rises 236.32% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:43 AM IST
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Sales decline 8.45% to Rs 48.88 crore

Net profit of Spacenet Enterprises India rose 236.32% to Rs 12.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.45% to Rs 48.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales48.8853.39 -8 OPM %-1.788.30 -PBDT17.994.51 299 PBT16.373.91 319 NP12.783.80 236

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:43 AM IST

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