Spandana Sphoorty ends sharply higher after Crisil reaffirms ratings at 'BBB+' with 'stable' outlook

Spandana Sphoorty Financial (SSFL) surged 5.15% to Rs 256.10 after Crisil Ratings reaffirmed its rating on the long-term bank facilities of the company at 'Crisil BBB+/Stable'.

Crisil Ratings stated that the ratings continue to factor in the companys healthy capitalisation and its established market position, with regional diversity in portfolio. These strengths are partially offset by modest profitability and susceptibility of asset quality to local socio-political issues in the microfinance sector and average resource profile.

The companys portfolio quality has been restoring gradually after undergoing stress in the recent past; this improvement is led by better performance of the loan book that has been originated post tightening of underwriting and implementation of guardrails.

Overall, the company reported loss of Rs 699 crore for fiscal 2026 which translates to a return on managed assets (RoMA) of -9.0% as against a loss of Rs 1,035 crore and RoMa of -9.0% for the previous fiscal. The pace and magnitude at which asset quality and overall profitability restore to normalcy, will remain a key monitorable and a rating sensitivity factor. The overall rating continues to reflect the companys established track record in the microfinance sector along with regional diversity in asset base and healthy capitalisation which was supported by rights issue of Rs 400 crore (partly paid to the extent of Rs 200 crore) in Q2 FY26.