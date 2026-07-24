Spandana Sphoorty Financial reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.88 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.51% to Rs 283.91 crore

Net profit of Spandana Sphoorty Financial reported to Rs 11.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 360.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.51% to Rs 283.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 300.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.283.91300.4646.81-108.6920.12-476.6517.56-480.8911.88-360.21

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