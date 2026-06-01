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Sparkle Gold Rock reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 654.91% to Rs 50.73 crore

Net profit of Sparkle Gold Rock reported to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 654.91% to Rs 50.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1139.67% to Rs 111.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales50.736.72 655 111.579.00 1140 OPM %7.71-2.23 -4.94-2.89 - PBDT3.91-0.08 LP 5.51-0.19 LP PBT3.91-0.08 LP 5.51-0.19 LP NP2.94-0.14 LP 4.15-0.25 LP

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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