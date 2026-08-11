Sparkle Gold Rock standalone net profit rises 212.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 590.81% to Rs 12.78 crore

Net profit of Sparkle Gold Rock rose 212.50% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 590.81% to Rs 12.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.12.781.852.58-3.240.33-0.060.33-0.060.250.08

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