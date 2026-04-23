Speciality Medicines climbs after securing $2 million overseas order

Speciality Medicines hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 313.70 after the company announced a new export order from an international client.

The company said it has entered into a commercial arrangement with a global distributor for pharmaceutical finished products worth about $2 million, or approximately Rs 18.8 crore.

Under the agreement, the overseas partner will distribute, market and sell the companys products, expanding its international reach.

The company said the deal is expected to strengthen its distribution network and improve revenue visibility going forward.

It added that the transaction is not a related party deal and none of the promoters have any interest in the arrangement.