Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit rises 29.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.79% to Rs 127.03 croreNet profit of Speciality Restaurants rose 29.63% to Rs 7.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.79% to Rs 127.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 108.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales127.03108.77 17 OPM %19.1716.42 -PBDT24.9019.86 25 PBT9.456.46 46 NP7.005.40 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content