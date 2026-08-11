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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit rises 29.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit rises 29.63% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
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Sales rise 16.79% to Rs 127.03 crore

Net profit of Speciality Restaurants rose 29.63% to Rs 7.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.79% to Rs 127.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 108.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales127.03108.77 17 OPM %19.1716.42 -PBDT24.9019.86 25 PBT9.456.46 46 NP7.005.40 30

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

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