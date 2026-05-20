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Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit rises 38.91% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales rise 13.02% to Rs 116.42 crore

Net profit of Speciality Restaurants rose 38.91% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.02% to Rs 116.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.46% to Rs 21.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.22% to Rs 476.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 436.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales116.42103.01 13 476.47436.25 9 OPM %15.0614.79 -17.4416.64 - PBDT17.8315.58 14 86.5677.61 12 PBT3.142.56 23 30.5628.61 7 NP3.322.39 39 21.8221.72 0

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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