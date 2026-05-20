Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit rises 38.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.02% to Rs 116.42 crore

Net profit of Speciality Restaurants rose 38.91% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.02% to Rs 116.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.46% to Rs 21.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.22% to Rs 476.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 436.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.