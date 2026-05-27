Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Spectrum Electrical Industries consolidated net profit rises 95.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Spectrum Electrical Industries consolidated net profit rises 95.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 67.88% to Rs 282.95 crore

Net profit of Spectrum Electrical Industries rose 95.51% to Rs 26.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 67.88% to Rs 282.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 168.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.45% to Rs 44.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.75% to Rs 525.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 402.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales282.95168.54 68 525.94402.24 31 OPM %16.0915.11 -15.1613.38 - PBDT40.1322.19 81 70.2345.33 55 PBT33.9019.92 70 58.1035.87 62 NP26.5513.58 96 44.4225.61 73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels consolidated net profit declines 55.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 87.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Devine Impex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Empire Industries standalone net profit rises 326.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Subam Papers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.43 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 27 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story