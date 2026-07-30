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Spectrum Foods standalone net profit rises 32.21% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 24.76% to Rs 8.97 crore

Net profit of Spectrum Foods rose 32.21% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.76% to Rs 8.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.977.19 25 OPM %25.4223.50 -PBDT2.141.68 27 PBT1.971.49 32 NP1.971.49 32

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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