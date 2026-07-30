Spectrum Foods standalone net profit rises 32.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.76% to Rs 8.97 crore

Net profit of Spectrum Foods rose 32.21% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.76% to Rs 8.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8.977.1925.4223.502.141.681.971.491.971.49

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