Spel Semiconductor reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.77 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.02% to Rs 2.18 crore

Net profit of Spel Semiconductor reported to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 8.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.02% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 23.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 21.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.10% to Rs 6.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.