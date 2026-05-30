Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Spice Islands Industries standalone net profit rises 98.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Spice Islands Industries standalone net profit rises 98.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 10:03 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 3108.82% to Rs 10.91 crore

Net profit of Spice Islands Industries rose 98.08% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3108.82% to Rs 10.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1079.17% to Rs 5.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2193.59% to Rs 17.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10.910.34 3109 17.890.78 2194 OPM %10.36-64.71 -13.86-123.08 - PBDT3.101.58 96 5.721.18 385 PBT3.081.56 97 5.641.12 404 NP3.091.56 98 5.660.48 1079

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Inditalia Refcon reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shivagrico Implements standalone net profit declines 39.13% in the March 2026 quarter

SPL Industries standalone net profit rises 34.69% in the March 2026 quarter

SC Agrotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Maharashtra Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story