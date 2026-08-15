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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Spice Lounge Food Works reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.81 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Spice Lounge Food Works reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.81 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:42 AM IST
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Sales rise 24.31% to Rs 40.14 crore

Net profit of Spice Lounge Food Works reported to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.31% to Rs 40.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales40.1432.29 24 OPM %15.173.96 -PBDT5.55-0.07 LP PBT4.99-1.99 LP NP4.81-1.18 LP

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:42 AM IST

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