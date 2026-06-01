Spice Lounge Food Works reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.96 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.27% to Rs 47.02 crore

Net profit of Spice Lounge Food Works reported to Rs 4.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.27% to Rs 47.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 71.50% to Rs 9.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.49% to Rs 158.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 105.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.