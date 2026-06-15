SpiceJet, IndiGo take off as crude oil prices tumble on US-Iran peace deal hopes

Shares of airline operators rallied on Monday after crude oil prices fell sharply following reports of a preliminary peace agreement between the United States and Iran.

SpiceJet surged 5.02%, while InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, climbed 4.09%.

The gains came after Brent crude dropped nearly 5% to around $83 per barrel as investors welcomed signs of easing tensions in the Middle East and the potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route.

Market sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump announced that a peace deal with Iran had been completed. The agreement is expected to lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly one-fifth of global oil shipments pass. Reports indicate that the deal could be formally signed later this week.