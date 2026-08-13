SPL Industries standalone net profit rises 134.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.59% to Rs 19.40 croreNet profit of SPL Industries rose 134.07% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.59% to Rs 19.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.4016.64 17 OPM %-2.73-9.86 -PBDT3.381.91 77 PBT2.521.24 103 NP2.130.91 134
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