SPL Industries standalone net profit rises 134.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.59% to Rs 19.40 crore

Net profit of SPL Industries rose 134.07% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.59% to Rs 19.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.19.4016.64-2.73-9.863.381.912.521.242.130.91

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