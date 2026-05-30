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SPL Industries standalone net profit rises 34.69% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 10:03 AM IST
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Sales decline 24.22% to Rs 23.28 crore

Net profit of SPL Industries rose 34.69% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 24.22% to Rs 23.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.89% to Rs 7.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 50.12% to Rs 69.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 139.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales23.2830.72 -24 69.54139.42 -50 OPM %-0.211.99 --11.752.78 - PBDT5.584.49 24 9.3515.98 -41 PBT4.453.73 19 6.1012.95 -53 NP3.962.94 35 7.069.79 -28

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:03 AM IST

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