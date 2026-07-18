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SPML Infra allots 6.93 lakh equity shares and 95.39 lakh warrants

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Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
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On preferential basis

The board of SPML Infra through circular resolution passed on 18 July 2026, inter-alia, has considered and approved the following:

1. Allotment of 3,09,141 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each at a price of Rs. 186/- per equity share including premium of Rs. 184/- per equity share, on preferential basis to non-promoters by infusion of Rs. 5.75 crore.

2. Allotment of 3,84,858 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each at a price of Rs. 186/- per equity share including premium of Rs. 184/- per equity share, on preferential basis to National Asset Reconstruction company, (Non-promoter) on conversion of 7.16 crore existing loan in the company.

3. Allotment of 95,39,449 warrant, at a price of Rs. 186/- per warrant on preferential basis to Promoter group and non-promoter. Each warrant shall be converted into equity shares of the company at Rs. 186/- including premium of Rs. 184/- per shar

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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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