SPML Infra consolidated net profit rises 87.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 82.34% to Rs 284.28 crore

Net profit of SPML Infra rose 87.13% to Rs 22.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 82.34% to Rs 284.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 155.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.284.28155.919.454.6123.2615.0322.6814.9122.6812.12

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