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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SPML Infra consolidated net profit rises 87.13% in the June 2026 quarter

SPML Infra consolidated net profit rises 87.13% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:27 AM IST
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Sales rise 82.34% to Rs 284.28 crore

Net profit of SPML Infra rose 87.13% to Rs 22.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 82.34% to Rs 284.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 155.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales284.28155.91 82 OPM %9.454.61 -PBDT23.2615.03 55 PBT22.6814.91 52 NP22.6812.12 87

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

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