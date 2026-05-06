Awarded by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), this project ranks among the largest single BESS orders awarded in India, signalling a defining moment not just for SPML Infra, but for the country's clean energy ambitions.
The scope of work included supply, civil works, and erection of 250 MW/1,000 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) comprising 5 MWh DC containers with Battery Management System (BMS) and Thermal Management System (TMS), 33 kV panel boards, 220 kV DC & AC cables, 220 kV switchyard and all associated accessories. The project will be executed over an 18-months period followed by a 15 years of operation and maintenance.
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