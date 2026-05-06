Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SPML Infra wins Rs 1,128-cr 1 GWh BESS project from NTPC
SPML Infra has secured a landmark Rs 1,128 crore contract to develop a 1 GWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at NTPC's Barauni Thermal Power Station in Bihar, marking the first large-scale grid Battery Energy Storage System project for SPML Infra.

Awarded by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), this project ranks among the largest single BESS orders awarded in India, signalling a defining moment not just for SPML Infra, but for the country's clean energy ambitions.

The scope of work included supply, civil works, and erection of 250 MW/1,000 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) comprising 5 MWh DC containers with Battery Management System (BMS) and Thermal Management System (TMS), 33 kV panel boards, 220 kV DC & AC cables, 220 kV switchyard and all associated accessories. The project will be executed over an 18-months period followed by a 15 years of operation and maintenance.

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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