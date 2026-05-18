Sportking India fell 1.29% to Rs 145.80 after the company reported 7.3% fall in net profit to Rs 32.76 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 35.34 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue rose by 1.3% year-on-year (YoY) in the March 2026 quarter to Rs 636.78 crore.

Total operating expenses for the period under review were Rs 551.34 crore, down 0.7% YoY. The company has recorded interest outgo of Rs 10.11 crore in Q4 FY26, up 9.2% YoY.

Accordingly, profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 43.98 crore in Q4 FY26, down by 12.2% from Rs 50.09 crore in Q4 FY25. Tax outgo for the March 2026 quarter was Rs 15.16 crore, down 5.2% YoY.