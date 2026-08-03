Sportking India soars as Q1 PAT more than doubles to Rs 76 cr

Sportking India surged 16.12% to Rs 233.70 after the company's standalone net profit soared 122.85% to Rs 75.97 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026 compared with Rs 34.09 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2025.

Revenue from operations increased 20.12% YoY to Rs 703.67 crore in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 119.88% YoY to Rs 102.20 crore in Q1 FY27.

EBITDA increased 90.3% YoY to Rs 132.2 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 69.5 crore in Q1 FY26, while the EBITDA margin expanded 693 basis points to 18.8% from 11.9% a year earlier.

Total production volume stood at 20,120 MT in Q1 FY27, while yarn sales volume increased to 20,492 MT from 20,327 MT in the corresponding quarter last year.

Munish Avasthi, chairman & managing director said, We are pleased to report a strong start to FY27, with revenue growing by 20.1% year-on-year and profitability more than doubling during the quarter. EBITDA increased by 90.3% while PAT grew by 122.8%, supported by improved realizations, healthy spreads and our continued focus on operational excellence. All key margins witnessed significant expansion on both a year-on-year and sequential basis, reflecting favorable market conditions as well as disciplined execution across the business. The textile industry continues to operate in an evolving environment marked by geopolitical developments and changing trade dynamics. Encouragingly, demand trends across key export markets remained stable during the quarter, with Europe witnessing improving traction. The implementation of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement is a significant positive for the Indian textile sector and is expected to enhance our competitiveness in one of the world's largest apparel markets. While geopolitical tensions in certain regions continued to impact logistics and supply chains, the industry has adapted well to these challenges and remained resilient.

Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about demand prospects. The upcoming festive season, coupled with improving sentiment across domestic and international markets, is expected to support consumption and order flows in the coming quarters. Furthermore, the Government's decision to temporarily remove import duty on cotton has improved cotton availability and brought greater stability to raw material markets, which should benefit the textile value chain. We continue to invest in the long-term growth of the business. Our Odisha greenfield expansion project, which will add 1,50,000 spindles, is progressing as planned with construction activities underway. Additionally, the first phase of the production is expected to commence during the third quarter of the current fiscal year. During the quarter, we also commissioned our solar power project, which is expected to improve operational efficiency, reduce power costs and increase the share of renewable energy in our overall energy mix.