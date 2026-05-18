Sportking India standalone net profit declines 7.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.27% to Rs 636.78 crore

Net profit of Sportking India declined 7.30% to Rs 32.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.27% to Rs 636.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 628.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.81% to Rs 119.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 113.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.12% to Rs 2495.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2524.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.