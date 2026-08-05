SPR Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 8.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 53.06% to Rs 1474.40 croreNet profit of SPR Auto Technologies rose 8.00% to Rs 144.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 133.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.06% to Rs 1474.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 963.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1474.40963.30 53 OPM %17.5020.25 -PBDT248.60214.50 16 PBT195.20183.00 7 NP144.40133.70 8
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