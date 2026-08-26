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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SPR Auto Technologies to acquire minor stake in Sunsure Solarpark

SPR Auto Technologies to acquire minor stake in Sunsure Solarpark

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Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
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Also signs power purchase agreement with Sunsure Solarpark

SPR Auto Technologies has entered into a Share Subscription Agreement (SSA) and a Shareholders' Agreement (SHA) with Sunsure Solarpark Forty (Sunsure Solarpark) and Sunsure Energy (Sunsure Energy) for an aggregate investment of up to Rs 6 crore, by way of subscription to equity shares representing approximately 23.21% of the paid-up equity share capital (on a fully diluted basis) of Sunsure Solarpark, along with other captive shareholders (if any), for the purpose of a group captive solar power project, in accordance with the Electricity Act, 2003.

The Company has, simultaneously, also entered into a Power Purchase Agreement dated 25 August 2026 with Sunsure Solarpark for procurement of solar power from the aforesaid project, for the Company's manufacturing facility at Pathredi, Rajasthan.

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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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