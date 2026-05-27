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Sprayking reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.43 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:20 AM IST
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Sales rise 58.92% to Rs 44.72 crore

Net loss of Sprayking reported to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 58.92% to Rs 44.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.81% to Rs 1.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.08% to Rs 129.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 127.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales44.7228.14 59 129.15127.77 1 OPM %0.277.64 -6.477.94 - PBDT0.092.76 -97 7.8111.44 -32 PBT-0.922.40 PL 4.579.63 -53 NP-2.431.25 PL 1.905.25 -64

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

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