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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Springform Technology reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Springform Technology reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:41 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 31.69 crore

Net profit of Springform Technology reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 31.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales31.690 0 OPM %3.250 -PBDT0.39-0.07 LP PBT0.05-0.07 LP NP0.02-0.05 LP

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:41 AM IST

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